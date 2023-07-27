BUTLER — Three people sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash that occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at S.R. 101 and S.R. 8 south of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Robert Mills, 45, of Butler, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, suffered rib pain and a small laceration to the right upper arm.
Glen Cook, 71, of Butler (Newville), driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, suffered a head injury complained of back pain and suffered cuts and scrapes.
Crystal Cook, 59, of Butler (Newville), a passenger in the Cook vehicle, complained of back pain and suffered a laceration to her head and cuts and scrapes.
Police said Mills was driving north on S.R. 101, stopping at the intersection of S.R. 8.
According to a crash report, Mills told police the accelerator in his vehicle malfunctioned, forcing his vehicle to enter the intersection. Mills told police he attempted to utilize his brake but was unsuccessful.
Glen Cook was driving west on S.R. 8, striking the Mills vehicle at a right angle in the bed/rear cab area.
Police said the Mills vehicle continued north and came to rest approximately 100 yards north of the intersection on S.R. 1, facing north on the west side of the roadway.
As a result of the impact, the Cook vehicle rotated 180 degrees, coming to rest on the northeast side of the intersection, facing east.
Both vehicles were determined to be total losses.
County police were assisted by Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), Parkview EMS and Riverside Towing.
