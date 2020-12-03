Pedestrian struck in parking lot
AUBURN — A car struck a pedestrian Tuesday at 2:25 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Walmart store, 505 Touring Drive, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Linda G. Babbitt, 69, of rural Auburn, told police she was walking to her vehicle when she was hit. She complained of knee pain and was assessed by a medic. Her husband drove her to a hospital.
A police report said a 1994 Buick Roadmaster driven by Paul Chavez, 84, of Auburn, struck Bassett. Chavez reportedly told police he was waiting on other people to cross, and when it thought it was clear, he began to drive forward. He told police he never saw Babbitt walking.
Pushing wrong pedal causes crash
WATERLOO — A collision damaged two vehicles Wednesday at 4:34 p.m. on Center Street, just north of the intersection with U.S. 6, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Vicki Herbert, 62, of Auburn, told police she was exiting The Party Store parking lot onto Center Street. She saw a pickup truck driven by Todd Cobbs, 58, Waterloo, approaching southbound on Center Street. Herbert said she attempted to brake, but instead pressed her accelerator, and her car struck Cobbs' truck in the right rear wheel.
Herbert's 2012 Ford Fusion sustained damage to its entire front end. Cobbs' 2012 Ford F150 had damage to the wheel that was struck. Both drove away from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.