AUBURN — The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association will host its annual Summer Harvest Days Friday and Saturday at the Draft Animal Museum, 5873 C.R. 427.
The event is open to the public and admission is free.
There will be horse-drawn farm equipment and field demonstrations, wagon rides, a chuck wagon, and antique equipment displays. There will be a petting zoo Saturday, weather permitting. Several teams of draft horses, mules and ponies will be on site.
Hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Cloverleafs 4-H Club will be selling ice cream and drinks.
A pulled pork meal will be served Friday from 4-7 p.m. and a sloppy joe meal will be served Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carry-outs will be available. Doughnuts and coffee will be available Saturday morning. Freewill donations for food will be accepted.
