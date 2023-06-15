Local students named to dean’s list
GOSHEN — Goshen College recently recognized 132 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the spring 2023 Dean’s List.
Students recognized include: Laci Munger of Auburn, a freshman studying environmental and marine science; Hannah Sweitzer of Auburn, a sophomore studying nursing; and Brenna Spangler of Waterloo, a sophomore studying nursing.
The dean’s list includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean’s list selection process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.