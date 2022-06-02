AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, Read.Do.Explore, is taking place through July 9 and participants are invited to take part in library events, use library services and read for a chance to win prizes.
The theme of this year’s program is Oceans of Possibilities and a kick-off event will take place Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the library park. There will be fun for the whole family including face painting, an ocean-themed photo booth, and activities for all ages. Kona Ice will be there, and Auburn Moose will be providing hot dogs.
Babies & Books
Join Ms. Karen for songs, rhymes, and stories in the library park Monday from 10-10:30 a.m.
Cedar Creek Week: The Miami Nation
Cedar Creek Week will highlight many aspects of our local waterway and our larger watershed. Doug Pecogne will highlight the role local waterways play in the life of the Miami Nation Monday from 7-8:15 p.m.
Family Storytime
Meet in the library park for stories, games, learning and lots of fun Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. and Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
Dungeons & Dragons Adult Campaign
Adventurers of all skill levels are welcome to join campaigns and create their own characters Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Family Fun: Cedar Creek
Join the library Thursday, June 9, from 10-11 a.m. to go pond dipping in Cedar Creek at Eckhart Park.
Genealogy Chat
Genealogy Chat is a live webinar series that broadcasts on Willennar Genealogy Center’s Facebook page every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The June 9 discussion will be on D-Day. Recordings of all broadcasts will be available on the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Brews+Books
Join Darcy at Auburn Brewing Company Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. This month the group is reading “The Martian” by Andy Weir.
Cedar Creek Week: How to Love a Creek
Join the library Friday, June 10, at 6 p.m. for a program on Cedar Creek. The creek has gone through many changes since early settlement. One of the most drastic was being dredged in the early 1900s. Industrial and agricultural practices have changed how we view our local waterways. The program will provide a glimpse of how those who have come before us viewed the purposes of the creek.
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale
The sale will take place Saturday, June 11, at the library’s administrative annex. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only. Friends memberships will be available at the door. Books will be priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds help fund library programming and services.
Guided Nature Hike at Covell Nature Preserve
Join the library for a guided hike at Covell Nature Preserve Saturday, June 11, from 10-11 a.m. A representative from ACRES Land Trust will lead a hike detailing the flora and fauna found in the Cedar Creek corridor. Covell Nature Preserve is located at approximately 2727 C.R. 52, Auburn.
Other upcoming summer programs and activitiesAmerican Red Cross blood drive, June 13, 12:30-5:30 p.m., main library.
Teen Dungeons and Dragons, June 13, 4-7 p.m, main library.
Movie in the Park, June 14, 7-9 p.m., library park.
Classic City Readers, June 15, noon to 1 p.m., main library.
Tabletop game night, June 15, 6:30-8 p.m., main library.
Pedal to the Pond, June 15, 6:15-7 p.m. Greenhurst Commons.
Knifty Knitters, June 16, 5-6:45 p.m., main library.
Plein Air painting, June 16, 6-8 p.m., Greenhurst Commons.
Teen Art Club, June 17, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Teen Library.
Rain barrel workshop, June 18, 10-11 a.m., main library.
The Newbery Book Club, June 20, 6:15-7:15 p.m., main library.
Adult Dungeons and Dragons, June 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m., main library.
Create an aquarium, June 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m., main library.
Teen Book Club, June 23, 4-5 p.m., Teen Library.
Whale Mobile, June 24, 10 a.m. to noon, McKenney-Harrison Elementary School.
Document shredding services, June 25, 9-11 a.m., library parking lot.
Espanol Para Ninos, June 25, 10:30-11:20 a.m., main library.
Jaws screening, June 25, 8-11:30 p.m., Rieke Park.
Teen Dungeons and Dragons, June 27, 4-7 p.m., main library.
Movie in the Park, June 27, 7-9 p.m., library park.
Mr. Jim’s Ocean Adventures, June 28, 10-11 a.m., main library.
Pedal to the Pond, June 29, 6:15-7 p.m., Rieke Park.
Strawberries in the Park, July 1, 5-8 p.m., main library.
Library campus closed, July 2 and July 4.
Adult Dungeons and Dragons, July 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m., main library.
Teen Art Club, July 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Teen Library.
Friends of Eckhart Public Library book sale, July 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., administrative annex.
Espanol Para Ninos, July 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m., main library.
Meandering Minds, Meandering Feet, July 9, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Rieke Park.
Visit the Read.Do.Explore website at epl.lib.in.us/RDE.
