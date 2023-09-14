INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has achieved a sustained in-state answer rate of more than 90% a year after the launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Indiana and is working to raise awareness of the resource among all Hoosiers.
“The successful launch of 988 in Indiana was crucial as the first step of building a statewide crisis response system that not only can respond to a crisis but that can prevent one,” FSSA Secretary Dan Rusyniak, M.D. said. “We are marching toward a time where individuals in crisis, regardless of day, time or location, have someone to call, someone who can respond, and a safe place to help.”
988 is a free, confidential resource available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing callers a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress — whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
The five call centers Indiana has partnered with are answering an average of 3,200 to 3,800 calls per month from Hoosiers who are experiencing crisis. The sustained in-state answer rate of more than 90% since November is nation-leading.
As part of National Suicide Prevention Month, FSSA is launching a public awareness campaign to educate and encourage those experiencing a crisis to call the lifeline. A resource toolkit, accessible in multiple languages at 988indiana.org, includes a collection of promotional tools to help spread awareness of the lifeline.
To kick-start the development of the state’s crisis system, Indiana received $133.6 million in one-time federal funds. This federal funding, along with $100 million ($50 million each year in state fiscal year 2024 and 2025) provided through Senate Enrolled Act 1 and the biennium budget will support the continued development of the statewide crisis system.
The need for a crisis support system is greater than ever. Twenty-six percent of Americans 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder. Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in Indiana.
If you or someone you know is currently experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to speak with a trained crisis specialist 24/7/365. For more information, visit 988Indiana.org.
