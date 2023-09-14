INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has achieved a sustained in-state answer rate of more than 90% a year after the launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Indiana and is working to raise awareness of the resource among all Hoosiers.

“The successful launch of 988 in Indiana was crucial as the first step of building a statewide crisis response system that not only can respond to a crisis but that can prevent one,” FSSA Secretary Dan Rusyniak, M.D. said. “We are marching toward a time where individuals in crisis, regardless of day, time or location, have someone to call, someone who can respond, and a safe place to help.”

