Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from March 15-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Andrew Clausen, 44, of Angola was arrested March 15 at 6:07 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jacquelyn Jordan, 25, of the 11900 block of North Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested March 16 at 6:31 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alyssa Relue, 29, of the 2700 block of Curdes Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 16 at 6:41 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Charles Rodman, 29, of the 4400 block of South C.R. 50S, Angola, was arrested March 16 at 12:59 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jimmy Taylor, 26, of the 3600 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, was arrested March 16 at 12:59 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Krystal Sweares, 33, of the 300 block of West 2nd Street, Peru, was arrested March 17 at 12:16 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of false informing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mary Golojch, 38, of the 600 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested March 17 at 2:01 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony.
Joseph Tarlton, 32, of the 800 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested March 17 at 4:14 p.m. on a warrant for charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eugene White, 37, of Garrett was arrested March 17 at 6:29 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant for charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel McKean, 33, of the 400 block of C.R. 71, Hamilton, was arrested March 17 at 10:42 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Ronald Brown, 43, of the 100 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested March 17 at 10:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Merrill, 34, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested March 18 at 12:27 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dennis Miruk, 30, of the 300 block of Woodlawn Drive, Granger, was arrested March 18 at 12:17 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for alleged failure to serve a sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Cody Nelson, 30, of East Edgewater Drive, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested March 18 at 2:36 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a warrant for charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Hicks, 40, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested March 18 at 6:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested March 18 at 8:18 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of possession of paraphernalia,, a Class C misdemeanor.
Rashid Ahmed, 24, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested March 19 at 4:53 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Danielle Eichorst, 27, of the 7200 block of Penrose Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 20 at 4:18 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Bowers, 44, of the 700 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, was arrested March 21 at 5:14 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Paul Ramirez-Garcia, 21, of the 600 block of North Cross Street, Angola, was arrested March 21 at 2:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of failure to appear in court for a charge driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandon Keener, 35, of the 2900 block of Northside Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 22 at 9:44 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Pickup trucks collide
WATERLOO — Two pickup trucks collided Saturday at 10:55 a.m. at the east intersection of U.S 6 and Interstate 69, Waterloo Marshal Jay Oberholtzer reported.
Leroy Schmucker, 23, of Harlan was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 6 and had stopped in the left turn lane at the intersection of I-69, preparing to make a left turn onto the northbound entrance ramp.
At the same time, Craig A. Wort, 61, of LaOtto was traveling westbound on U.S. 6.
A westbound semi truck driver who was stopped at the intersection waved at Schmucker to proceed with his left turn. Neither Schmucker nor Wort was able to see the other driver, because their view was blocked by the semi tractor trailer.
As Schmucker began his turn, Wort’s 2017 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup truck struck the right front of Schmucker’s 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck.
No one was injured. Police estimated combined damage of $5,000 to $10,000 to the trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.