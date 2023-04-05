Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests April 3-xxxx, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Koalten Summers, 22, of the 4300 block West, C.R. 275 South, Albion, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. April 3 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Poppe, 24, of Anna, Ohio, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. April 3 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jennifer Haffner, 41, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. April 3 by Garrett Police on charges of battery, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, all Class b misdemeanors.
Graciela Volz, 24, of Marion, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and posession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jaade Thomas, 20, of Livonia, Michigan, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.