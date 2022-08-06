AUBURN — Three incumbents have filed for re-election to DeKalb County school board seats in the general election, to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Tim Haynes filed as a candidate for the DeKalb Central school board Grant/Richland seat at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office July 29.
Richard Musser, who currently holds the Concord/Newville/Spencer/Stafford/Troy seat on the DeKalb Eastern school board, filed for re-election Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, DeKalb Eastern school board member Sherri Strock filed for re-election to the at-large City of Butler and Wilmington Township seat.
On Friday, J.B. Samuelson filed as a candidate for the DeKalb Central school board at-large seat. That seat currently is held by Greg Lantz.
The deadline to file as a candidate for school board is noon Friday, Aug. 26.
