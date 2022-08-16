No injuries reported in rollover crash

AUBURN — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 3:41 p.m. Friday on S.R. 8 at C.R. 19, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Corey Fry, 26, of Ashley, was traveling north on C.R. 19 and reportedly went through the S.R. 8 intersection, striking an eastbound 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by Mark Shannon, 60, of Fort Wayne.
Police said the Shannon vehicle hit a curb before going off the roadway and rolling over.
Neither driver was injured, but police ruled both vehicles to be total losses.
County police were assisted by Auburn Police, the Garrett Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
