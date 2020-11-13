Saturday
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Scoliosis fundraising craft bazaar, American Legion post, 1729 Sprott St., Auburn.
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, adult and children’s books, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Beef-and- noodles dinner, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.; seating will be in the hall (non-smoking), in the bar room (smoking), and carry-outs will be available. Meals will cost $8.
Sunday
Noon to 4 p.m. — Holiday Market and Craft Show at American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., Garrett. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks are recommended.
Tuesday
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Nov. 20
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Holiday bazaar and bake sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Noon to 5 p.m. — American Red Cross Bloodmobile at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 21
8-10 a.m. — Pancake and sausage breakfast, Garrett Presbyterian Church Heritage Hall, corner of Franklin and Keyser streets. Freewill donation. Proceeds will go to help raise the roof for a multipurpose building in Las Flores, Belize.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Holiday bazaar and bake sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
1-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross Bloodmobile at the American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Dec. 5
5:30 p.m. — Tree lighting ceremony in Francis Thomson Memorial Park, West Van Vleek Street, Waterloo; visits with Santa Claus, cookies, hot chocolate and caroling.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.