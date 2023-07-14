INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education Wednesday released ILEARN scores for 2023 that showed Indiana students doing slightly better than last year on their overall scores.
ILEARN, which meets state and federal assessment requirements, assesses proficiency in content standards in English/language arts and math in grades 3-8, science in fourth and sixth grades, social studies in fifth grade and U.S. government and biology in high school.
In 2023, about 30.6% of Indiana students in grades 3-8 scored proficient or better in both the English and math sections of the ILEARN state test — above the 30.2% last year.
Results showed 40.7% of students were proficient in English, and 40.9% were proficient in math. That’s a drop of half a percentage point in English and a 1.5 percentage point increase over last year in math.
Locally, only three public school corporations met or exceeded the state average for proficiency in both English and math: Westview with 43.6%; Fremont with 34.1%; and DeKalb Central with 31.1%.
Other district results were: MSD of Steuben County, 29.3%; Prairie Heights, 26.7%; Central Noble, 24.3%; DeKalb Eastern, 24%; West Noble, 23%; Hamilton, 22.5%; East Noble, 20.7%; Lakeland, 19.8%; and Garrett-Keyser-Butler, 18.7%.
In the English portion of the test, the percentage of students achieving proficiency were: Westview, 50.3%; Fremont, 45.5%; DeKalb Central, 45.2%; Prairie Heights, 43%; MSD of Steuben County, 39.8%; Hamilton, 34.1%; DeKalb Eastern, 33.8%; Central Noble, 31.5%; West Noble, 29.6%; East Noble, 28.1%; Lakeland, 27.3%; and Garrett-Keyser-Butler, 24.2%.
In the math section of the test, the percentage of students achieving proficiency were: Westview, 60.5%; Fremont, 45.7%; MSD of Steuben County, 43.7%; DeKalb Central, 42.3%; Hamilton, 40.6%; West Noble, 39.7%; Central Noble, 38.8%; DeKalb Eastern, 37.1%; Prairie Heights, 34%; East Noble, 32.4%; Garrett-Keyser-Butler, 32%; and Lakeland, 30.3%.
Statewide, 37.6% of students were proficient in science and 39.1% were proficient in social studies.
Locally, public school corporation results for science were: Westview, 47.9%; Fremont, 44.8%; DeKalb Eastern, 44.3%; MSD of Steuben County, 43.4%; Prairie Heights, 42.9%; DeKalb Central, 40.5%; Hamilton, 37.7%; Central Noble, 35.3%; Lakeland, 31.2%; Garrett-Keyer-Butler, 29.5%; East Noble, 25.3%; and West Noble, 18.7%.
Results for social studies were: Hamilton, 61.9%; Westview, 57%; MSD of Steuben County, 46.4%; DeKalb Eastern, 43.9%; DeKalb Central, 41.9%; Prairie Heights, 39.4%; Fremont, 38.9%; East Noble, 37.1%; Central Noble, 32.1%; West Noble, 26.9%; Garrett-Keyser-Butler, 26.6%; and Lakeland, 25.6%.
Statewide, 29% of students were proficient in biology.
Locally, public school biology results were: Fremont, 61.3%; Westview, 38.8%; Prairie Heights, 34.5%; MSD of Steuben County, 31.5%; East Noble, 31.1%; DeKalb Eastern, 27.1%; DeKalb Central, 26.6%; Central Noble, 23.3%; Lakeland, 22%; West Noble, 21.2%; Garrett-Keyser-Butler, 12.1%; and Hamilton, 9.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.