AUBURN — A cigarette discarded in trash is believed to have sparked a fire that damaged a home at 1401 Portage Pass Friday afternoon, Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said.
The home sustained some melted siding and damage to the deck, VanZile said.
Auburn firefighters were dispatched at 3:38 p.m. and had the situation under control within a few minutes.
Initial police scanner traffic had Garrett, Waterloo and Butler firefighters also responding, but they were advised to disregard. Auburn Police assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.