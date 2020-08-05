WATERLOO — While adhering to strict standards that ensure the health and safety of its youngest learners, the DeKalb Central school district preschool program hopes to maintain an atmosphere that is as close to normal as possible.
“Our program is built on play. It’s a source of a great deal of learning,” preschool director Sherry Crisp-Ridge said Tuesday as she worked to ensure the program is ready to welcome its newest students Aug. 10.
Crisp-Ridge said the district will offer four preschool classes for the 2020-21 school year: two at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School and one each at J.R. Watson and Country Meadow Elementary schools. Each class will have 24 students.
A decline in enrollment due to COVID-19 led to a suspension of a class at Waterloo Elementary School and a second class at J.R. Watson, Crisp-Ridge explained. All preschool classes are in-person, she said.
“We’re working very hard to follow all the requirements that the district has laid out in its reopening plan,” Crisp-Ridge said.
Social distancing will be followed, and while preschoolers are not required to wear masks, they will be encouraged to do so.
Play areas in classrooms will be limited to two students at a time, and materials will be rotated out of the areas or cleaned after each pair of students leaves.
All teachers will be wearing special masks that allow students to see the teachers’ mouths and facial expressions, Crisp-Ridge said. Students will be offered small, disposable masks if they would like to wear them, she added.
The preschool program has received a $32,000 grant from the Early Learning Indiana Come Back Stronger Fund, supported by the Lilly Endowment. The funds are being used to purchase personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, cleaning supplies and boxes of supplies for each preschool student to avoid cross-contamination, Crisp-Ridge said. The program also has purchased play items that can be used outside, realizing there may be limits on use of playground equipment.
“We were so fortunate to receive that. It was a huge, huge blessing,” Crisp-Ridge said about the grant.
“We’ve tried to be as innovative as we can,” she added. ‘We understand that socially and emotionally it’s a trying time, but we want to be very cognizant that preschool students feel secure, safe and loved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.