AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department has arrested two men on charges related to burglary and vandalism, a news release said.
Andrew B.E. Bussing, 20, of the 300 block of West Second Street, Auburn, and Dominick A. Hulbert, 20, of the 3000 block of C.R. 53, Butler, face identical charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief over $50,000, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level B misdemeanor.
Both are being held at the Dekalb County Jail in Auburn for $8,000 bail.
On Friday, the Auburn Police Department started an investigation regarding multiple businesses, residences and vehicles having windows shot out with a high-powered BB gun.
Several vehicles had their tires slashed, including one that was inside a locked garage.
Through the course of the investigation, the estimated damage exceeded $50,000 cumulatively from Friday through Sunday.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Auburn Police Department officers arrested Bussing and Hulbert in connection to the crimes, a news release said.
Police said it was discovered that additional charges may be pursued in Noble County regarding additional victims, resulting from criminal activity that occurred between Saturday and Sunday.
At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kendallville Police Department issued a release saying it was investigating a BB gun being used to damage vehicles in the area.
The Auburn Police Department said it would like to thank members of the community for their assistance in the investigation.
People who believe they may have been victims of these crimes and have not reported damage are asked to please contact Detective Aaron Quick of the Auburn Police Department at 920-3200, Ext. 1904.
