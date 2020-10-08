AUBURN — The City of Auburn and DeKalb Central school district could partner to find ways to create safer routes to school for children.
At Thursday’s Auburn Board of Works meeting, school board president Heather Krebs and DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders agreed to move forward with discussions.
“With COVID, the schools have had to implement what we’re calling a ‘self-transportation zone’ to limit the number of kids on buses, which means we have more kids walking to school now,” Krebs said.
“As we look at the condition of some of the sidewalks in these self-transportation zones, we’re just trying to see if we can find a way to partner with the city to help make some improvements and make some safer routes to school.”
Around J.R. Watson Elementary School on Auburn’s east side, students who live north of 7th Street, east of Cedar and McClellan and west of Portage Pass are to walk to school or be driven by parents.
For students attending McKenney-Harrison School on the west side, those who live north of Ensley, east of Grandstaff, south of 7th Street and west of Cedar are to walk to school.
“We’re here to start a conversation and see where it can go,” Krebs said.
Teders shared maps of the self-transportation zones.
Mayor Michael Ley said the city needs a “logical next step” with its sidewalk replacement program, started earlier this fall, that might “target specific sidewalks, perhaps, that have a purpose, that connect a point, meet a need or provide safety.”
Ley offered to meet with the school district and street department to consider future steps.
“To me, the city’s benefits, or what we can offer, do not have to stop at the city limits. It can go beyond, out to the school,” Ley said. “Whatever that might look like, and whatever opportunity, I’m more than glad to step in to see if we can partner.”
“Do you see the need falling off when we get through this mess?” asked Board of Works member Herb Horrom.
“I live three blocks from the school, and honestly, I love letting my kids walk to school,” Krebs said. “They have fun doing it, and they feel like they have that little bit of freedom.
“I can see some parents saying, ‘Hey, if our kids have a safe way to get there (to school), then maybe we’ll let them continue walking to school or ride their bikes,’” she added.
In other business, the board approved a request from Fire Chief Mike VanZile to hire Layne Neal as a career firefighter.
Neal has served as a paid firefighter with the Turkey Creek Fire Territory in Syracuse for about two years, VanZile said.
At the request of Police Chief Steve Harp, a 2002 Dodge Intrepid was declared as surplus property. The department had used the vehicle for training.
The Board of Works approved a $6,618 contract with Shambaugh & Sons to maintain five city-owned traffic signals not located on state highways.
“They come up twice a year, do an extensive inspection, and go through the whole system,” explained Street Superintendent Bill Brandon. “There’s a unit inside, the main monitor, that needs to be certified. There’s things going on with our signals now that need attention that we can’t do in-house.”
The Board of Works also approved a $19,680 contract with SaaS Services to upgrade the Kronos Work Force Ready system and migrate that to the cloud.
