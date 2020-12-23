The Christmas holiday is here, which is sometimes a really difficult time for co-parenting and an even more difficult time for children who are in the middle of separation or divorce.
There are so many co-parenting issues that come up during the holidays, but the holiday visitation schedule is one of the most common, even for those who may be following a standard visitation schedule through the courts.
There is so much that gets in the way of respectful and responsible co-parenting, especially if you don’t have a standard or an expectation in place for how you want to co-parent. If your co-parenting relationship lacks respect, then it will be very difficult and challenging to be flexible with a holiday visitation schedule.
Again, the visitation schedule is one of the most common issues during the holidays, but today, I want to provoke thought about another issue that is not on the common list of issues, but one that could get in the way of respectful and responsible co-parenting during the holidays, and that is traditions. For the child(ren), what happens to family holiday traditions if there is a separation or divorce?
Think back to when you and your ex were still together, did you have holiday traditions that were important to you, that were, or could be still important to your child(ren)?
Maybe you had a tradition of going to a tree farm to pick out and cut down the perfect tree for your home. Maybe you baked Christmas cookies and then as a family had a tradition of frosting all of the cookies. Maybe your family tradition is or was, going for a drive to look at all the Christmas lights.
My point for asking the question, and as it pertains to co-parenting, is for parents to let the child(ren) see that although going through separation and or divorce is difficult, tradition can still remain.
Routine and ritual is reassurance for children, that normalcy can still exist in the middle of separation or divorce and so during the holidays, that is a big part of responsible co-parenting.
Change for children in the face of separation or divorce can sometimes be met with behavior changes, changes in school performance and even emotional changes, and that is why how you choose to co-parent is so important.
It is possible that a child has become used to holiday traditions that he or she loves, that they eagerly anticipate each year and that are becoming their greatest memories of the holidays. When separation or divorce happens, a child may not be able to communicate to their parents a thought or question of, “Will we still get to go driving around to look at the Christmas lights? Will we still get to make a gingerbread house or bake cookies? How will Santa find the cookies and milk if I am at one home, or the other?”
The answers to the questions children may have is why co-parenting respectfully and responsibly is so important, especially to lessen confusion for them during this time. Co-parents must set aside their differences and think creatively about how they can allow tradition to continue for their children during the holidays and so that the holidays continue to be happy for the children.
This is all part of reaching the hopeful goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting.
I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas.
