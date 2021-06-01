AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater officially opens its summer season Friday at 7:30 p.m. with Big Caddy Daddy, sponsored by Beacon Credit Union.
Big Caddy Daddy has been performing since 2008 and is known for high-voltage fun and being “the tri-state area’s favorite party band.” Members are Todd Bishop on guitar and vocals, Meranda Garman on vocals, Doug Lude on guitars, sax and vocals, Gary Babineau on bass and Gary Wright on drums and vocals.
The Outdoor Theater canceled the first half of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, which included Big Caddy Daddy’s show. They band will return to rock the stage with its mix of classic and contemporary party rock music.
Beacon Credit Union will be selling popcorn to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30.
Sunday at 6 p.m., the Auburn Community Band will play the first of three concerts its has scheduled at the Outdoor Theater. Under the direction of Don Riley, the band plays a mix of traditional and contemporary music.
Terry Lee and His Million Dollar Band will perform at the outdoor theater on Friday, June 11. The high-energy show band is built around the lightning- fast, piano-pumping, “rockaboogie” playing of London, England’s Terry Lee Ridley.
Admission to the shows is free, but donations to the theater are welcome. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control.
The theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, immediately to the east of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has ample off-street parking available.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activities and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
The theater’s complete 2021 schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. People can become a member of its Facebook page for up-to-date information.
