INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced Auburn Main Street is one of 21 Indiana Main Street communities that will participate in Community Transformation Workshops. The workshops will be held from March through December with the assistance of Main Street America consultants.
“I am excited that these Indiana Main Street organizations are being provided another resource to help strengthen their communities,” said Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agricultural and Rural Development.
“By utilizing opportunities like the Community Transformation Workshops, communities can continue their efforts to support economic and cultural growth.”
The 21 organizations are required to participate in the workshops sponsored by OCRA’s Indiana Main Street program. The two-day workshops will help programs to become or stay accredited through Main Street America.
Additionally, the workshops provide services to assist the organizations to define community-informed and market-driven strategies that can direct and strengthen its revitalization efforts.
“The Community Transformation Workshops are a great opportunity for our Main Street organizations,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner. “Each community can learn more about how to best carry out efforts for economic development and community engagement in their unique city or town.”
Along with Auburn, communities participating are Huntingburg, Greensburg, Lebanon, Lawrenceburg, New Albany, Muncie, Logansport, North Vernon, Franklin, Pendleton, Kokomo, New Castle, Aurora, Jeffersonville, Corydon, Crawfordsville, Columbia City, Coatesville, Noblesville and Greencastle.
All participating communities have demonstrated the effective implementation of the Main Street Four Point Approach. This approach will help each community and their Main Street organizations identify and build on their greatest economic strengths through targeted community development strategies.
For more information on the Indiana Main Street program, visit in.gov/ocra/mainstreet. For more information on Main Street America, visit mainstreet.org/home.
