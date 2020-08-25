FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is inviting the community to honor and remember people touched by cancer and thank the heroic health care professionals who care for cancer patients.
Each year, Cancer Services holds a tribute dinner to honor people impacted by cancer. To ensure the safety of the community during the COVID-19 epidemic, Cancer Services is transitioning to an online fundraiser.
“COVID-19 is especially devastating for cancer patients,” the organization said. “Medications weaken the immune system, and many cancer patients are facing the loss of jobs and health insurance. Tribute is not only an opportunity to honor or remember a loved one touched by cancer, but also the perfect way to help people in our community who are battling cancer during these difficult times.”
Visit give.cancer-services.org/tribute2020 (alternate link give.cancer-services.org/campaign/tribute-2020/c294014) to donate.
For a donation of $25 or more, participants submit a tribute honoring a person touched by cancer. Tributes can be shared with friends and family on Facebook and Twitter with #CSNITribute.
Join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 for 2020 Champion of Hope recipient announcement and a Tributes broadcast via Zoom. Go to https://give.cancer-services.org/tribute2020 to add a calendar reminder.
Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information and compassionate assistance. Last year, nearly 5,000 local people with cancer and their families received practical resources and emotional support. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
For more information, visit the website cancer-services.org or call toll free at 866-484-9560.
