AUBURN — Two book clubs of the Eckhart Public Library will meet during the coming week.
The Reader’s Delight Book Club will meet at Jeremiah’s on Tuesday from 6:30-7:30. August is Read a Romance Month, so all participants are encouraged to read a romance of their choice; it could be a recommendation from a friend, something totally new, or a re-read of a favorite romance.
On Thursday, the Brews+Books Book Club will meet at Auburn Brewing Company from 6-7 p.m. to discuss “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell. Books are available for pick up at the Auburn Plaza Library Location.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Carmen Sandiego: The Sticky Rice Caper.” The graphic novel is available at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
• Reader’s Delight Book Club: The group will meet Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
• Teen Garden Club: Join the group for an hour of gardening fun Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants will weed and maintain the bee and butterfly garden, as well as the fruit and vegetable garden. In addition to weeding and routine maintenance, the group will be using a rain barrel system, creating garden signage and harvesting the garden produce.
• Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and older.
• Brews+Books Book Club: The group will discuss “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St. Next month’s book will be available for pickup at the meeting.
• Census Bureau training: The Census Bureau will be at the Willennar Genealogy Center training employees for the 2020 census Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the census and why it’s important, visit census.gov.
• Friends of Eckhart Public Library Book Sale: The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be selling gently used items including books, DVDs, and more Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Willennar Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St. Hours will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. open to the public. Friends memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
• Dog Tales will take place Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location. Patrons of all ages are invited to help service dogs in training by reading books to them.
