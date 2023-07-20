Local police officers make three arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from July 17-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Michael Tindall, 47, of the 22600 block of Main Street, Woodburn, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. July 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Combs, 41, of the 600 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. July 17 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a probation violation (criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor).
Ryan McCormick, 57, of Akron, Ohio, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. July 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
