AUBURN — The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association and Draft Animal Museum will serve as grand marshal of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Grand Finale Parade Saturday.
The organization will be represented by its president, Jeff LaRowe.
The association focuses on educating the public and youth through seminars, public exhibitions, support of 4-H programs and interactive education on the history, use and care of draft animals.
The association is a nonprofit charitable organization that donates to other nonprofit groups and organizations in the community to support their activities.
The association offers wagon rides for public and private events and services of timber logging, field plowing, planting and other farm-related uses of draft animals.
The association operates the Draft Animal Museum at 5873 C.R. 427, which is open by appointment and during select hours.
