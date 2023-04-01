AUBURN — Jadin Seiler of Boy Scout Troop 169 in Auburn has become the 100th Eagle Scout under the strong mentorship and leadership of Scoutmaster Tom Bassett.
Seiler, 17, attends Eastside High School. For his Eagle Scout service project, he planned and developed improvements to the DeKalb County Horseman’s Association Museum.
The project included pouring foundation and installing 50-foot flag pole with flag, and forming, pouring and installing two concrete benches for the antique bell patio at the museum.
Once receiving Eagle Scout project plan approval, Seiler began working on the project in July 2021 and wrapped up in September 2022.
In his project proposal, Seiler stated that the benches would give a good place to rest and observe the scenery, and the flagpole will upgrade the previous 8-foot flagpole. He enlisted the help of fellow Scouts, family, friends, businesses, and horseman’s museum staff to complete the project.
Seiler said the project was challenging and required a lot of work, time, planning and organizing to get it to all come together. He encourages everyone to visit the museum, have a seat and enjoy the view.
Seiler said he is grateful for the help and support of the museum staff, Mark Carunchia, FCI, Home Depot, Zeedyk tree service, IMI, ESL, ConDel, Morgan-Francis, BSA Troop 169 and especially Bassett for his patience and mentorship in making this project a reality.
Seiler also serves in tech support at County Line Church and is the son of Scott and Beth Seiler.
