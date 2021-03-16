Today’s highlighted co-parenting challenge is “The lack of willingness to present a united front and/or set guidelines for technology and discipline” (as examples), but there are many more examples.
There is a lot that encompasses this one challenge. I addressed that last year in the series I wrote called “Setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for the children,” who are in the middle of separation or divorce.
One of the reasons it is so important to present a united front in a co-parenting relationship, is so that the child(ren) are not able to pit one parent against the other. Another reason is so that the co-parenting relationship does not become high-conflict. Those are only two reasons, but there are many more, but the most important reason to present a united front is so that the child(ren) are not in the middle of conflict or confused by their parents not being able to meet the need for this common co-parenting challenge.
Again, there is a lot that can be described in just this one challenge, but let me use your child(ren) being left home alone, as an example. Let’s say your ex feels your child(ren) are old enough to be left home alone, even if only for a short period of time. You may agree. The “united front” challenge becomes an issue when your ex thinks child is old enough to be left alone and you agree that by “age” your child is old enough to be left home alone, but you feel strongly that your child is not mature enough to handle the responsibility of being home alone, even if only for a short period of time.
Last week, I made mention of the live co-parenting coaching session that I did with former workshop attendees, and one of the things we talked about was how they were able to begin the process of presenting a united front, after having spent eight years in high conflict co-parenting. As a co-parenting education instructor and co-parenting coach, I suggest to them that if both parents can’t or don’t agree, then it doesn’t happen, especially for high-conflict situations, or if there is lack of communication or disrespectful communication.
For this “home alone” example, one parent says the child is old enough, other parent says the child is old enough but not mature enough and so is not OK to be home alone. The answer, until both parents can agree, is the child is not to be home alone. Neither parent is right or wrong, they just have a difference of opinion, and that is OK.
I think something that may help parents reach the “united front” mindset is to ask several questions of themselves:
1. Is this a topic that if I was still with my ex, we would need to present a united front for the best interest of our child(ren)?
2. Is this something that would allow our child(ren) to pit one of us against the other?
3. Is not presenting a united front a problem in our co-parenting?
4. Is the need for presenting a united front greater than the conflict currently in my co-parenting with my ex?
You may be able to recognize in your own co-parenting relationship where change could happen, to begin efforts of presenting a united front for your child(ren), if this challenge is familiar in your co-parenting journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.