AUBURN — Teens ages 16 and 17 can receive only the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder reminded Tuesday.
The Pfizer vaccine is available at the Mirro Center on the Parkview Health campus in Fort Wayne, and from Kroger, Meijer and Walgreens pharmacies, he said. The pharmacies schedule vaccination appointments on their individual websites.
Kroger and Meijer take walk-ins on limited basis, he added.
He added that CVS pharmacy was expected to have the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available as of Tuesday. The other vaccines require two shots, separated by 3-4 weeks.
The DeKalb County Health Department’s vaccination site at Middaugh Hall in Auburn offers only the Moderna vaccine.
Souder said the Middaugh Hall clinic will cease giving first shots of Moderna in two weeks. After that, second shots will continue for another month or so, he said.
“There has been a huge drop-off in interest” in vaccinations, Souder said. Very few first shots are scheduled at Middaugh Hall for 10 days from now. In the past, the clinic was fully booked three weeks in advance for more than 300 shots per day.
“Volunteers are worn out” at the Middaugh Hall clinic, which has been operating since mid-January, he added, “and so the timing for decreased interest and volunteers wearing out is pretty well at the same time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.