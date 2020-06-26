CORUNNA — Kent Hunter, “The Church Doctor,” says he’s not really smart enough to have published his new book at such an opportune time for its topic.
When “Restoring Civility” came out this spring, it carried a message that perfectly fits this moment in history. It offers seven practical lessons Jesus offered for regaining civility.
We claim to be ‘united’ states, and unity right now is a huge question mark,” Hunter said recently from his offices at Church Doctor Ministries in Corunna.
“If we’re going to have unity, it’s going to have to do with respect,” he added.
Hunter started writing the book — the 32nd of his church consulting career — two years ago when he was receiving calls from churches that were on the edge of division. He co-wrote with Tracee Swank, who has taken over leadership of the worldwide ministry Hunter founded 40 years ago.
“There’s a big issue behind all the issues,” Hunter said. “The one word that begs us to return to civility is anger. Incivility causes anger.”
In our divided society, he wrote in the book, “When gridlock occurs, there is always a lack of humility. People draw the line, take a stand, and quit communicating with one another. They start talking at each other.”
He recommends, “‘God has a lot to say — whether you believe in Him or not … about how we can get along.”
Hunter points to advice from a Bible passage in the gospel of Matthew.
“Jesus says if someone offends you, go directly to that person, alone, and sort it out. And if that doesn’t work, go back a second time and bring a witness with you,” preferably a wise person, Hunter said.
Jesus told his followers to love their enemies and to forgive people 70 times seven, Hunter said, and while dying on a cross, Christ asked forgiveness for those who put Him to death.
The New Testament advises Jesus’ followers to “Treat everyone you meet with dignity. Revere God. Respect the government,” Hunter said.
In those days, he noted, that advice was not so easy, because, “The government was Rome, which was a hideous thing for people who believe the God of love.”
As for the powerful Roman empire, Hunter added, Rome “died of dry rot from the inside, and there’s good reason to worry about that for America. … It wouldn’t be the first time in history.”
People should look at what they can learn from the Bible about civility, he said, adding, “Whether you’re a Christian or not, the values, when they disappear … you start to lose a nation.”
Government can’t solve it all, he said, because, “You really can’t legislate civility. It’s a personal decision.”
In dealing with people on an individual level, Hunter said, “We should always judge a person for who they are now” instead of on mistakes from the past.
“We’re all a work in progress,” he said. “It’s a process view of life rather than an event view of life.”
Hunter said the process of writing “Restoring Civility” taught him more than most of his previous books.
“I learned a lot, and it changed my life in some ways,” he said. “If people can get half of what I got, my hope and prayer is that it would make some difference in their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.