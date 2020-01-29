SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club will host a Kids Valentine Movie Night Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5-8 p.m. The movies "Gnomeo and Juliet" and "Lady and the Tramp" will be screened.
Organizers ask that children are accompanied by an adult and bring a chair or blankets for seating. Activities and crafts will be available. The movie is free, but there will be a charge for food. People may contact Janna Lepper at 341-6993 with questions.
