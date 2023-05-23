AUBURN — A former Auburn softball coach is accused of fondling, touching and stalking players on the youth softball team that he created.
Steve Kaufman, 50, whose address is listed in court documents as the 4800 block of C.R. 48, Auburn, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court II with child seduction, a Level 3 felony; child seduction, a Level 5 felony; and stalking, a Level 6 felony.
A warrant for Kaufman’s arrest was issued Monday. According to the warrant, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles records indicate Kaufman has moved to North Carolina.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place between January 2021 and August 2022.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Indiana State Police detective Andrew Mills became involved in an investigation pertaining to alleged inappropriate communication and touching by Kaufman.
Kaufman was the head coach of Rip It softball, a club team that he had created.
Allegations arose of him having inappropriate communication through Snapchat with several of the players on his team, the affidavit said. There also were allegations of Kaufman inappropriately touching one of his players in front of other players and parents at a softball game, Mills said.
Mills interviewed the girl and she said Kaufman was her head coach on the Rip It softball travel team. She said Kaufman would occasionally touch her on her behind, occurring whenever Kaufman would hug her, according to the affidavit.
She said Kaufman would hold practice at his residence in Auburn and would frequently hug her and touch, brush over and hit her behind as she walked by, according to the affidavit.
The girl told Mills she and Kaufman became friends on Snapchat, at which point Kaufman began complimenting her on her looks, requesting her to send pictures of herself in the mirror to see her outfit, and would frequently engage in emotional manipulation of her when she did not respond to his chats, Mills said.
She said Kaufman would have her send pictures to him daily and at one point asked her to send him a picture of her in her bathing suit, which she declined to do, according to the affidavit.
The girl told Mills that at one point, prior to Christmas 2021, Kaufman stated the girl would be “his present” at Christmas, Mills wrote in the affidavit.
Mills said he believes the messages to the girl to be sexual in nature.
The girl said she was uncomfortable with how Kaufman would touch her and that she told him “No” several times, the affidavit said.
The girl told Mills that at one point at Kaufman’s house, Kaufman hugged her and tried to kiss her, according to the affidavit.
The girl told Mills she did not want to upset Kaufman so she allowed the touching of her behind to happen without protestation.
Kaufman told the girl not to tell anyone about their relationship “because he could go to jail,” according to the affidavit.
There also was an instance where Kaufman told the girl that “what they had was very special,” Mills wrote.
Many of these occurrences happened through organized softball practices, training sessions or games, the girl told Mills. She would have been age 14 during the time of the events, Mills stated.
During his investigation into Kaufman’s other alleged inappropriate contact with his players, Mills was directed to another possible person of interest.
He interviewed the girl, who said she had joined the Rip It softball team in 2020 and that Kaufman had been like any other coach she’d had until a year into their coach-player relationship, at which point his behavior changed, the affidavit said.
That girl told Mills that Kaufman would frequently call her “beautiful” or “hot” through Snapchat communication.
She said Kaufman would frequently send her upwards of 50 messages and pictures a day, according to the affidavit.
The girl said she was uncomfortable, based on the number and content of the messages, and that Kaufman would sometimes make threats about her playing time if she did not respond fast enough, the affidavit stated.
The girl told Mills that Kaufman would have her compliment him and then he would frequently compliment her appearance and make comments such as calling her “hot” the affidavit said.
She said Kaufman hugged her and touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit. That girl would have been age 12-13 at the time of the alleged touching, Mills said.
The girl and her parents also told Mills about an incident in which Kaufman drove to their family home to confront the girl about not responding to his Snapchat messages fast enough, the affidavit said. This resulted in Kaufman yelling at the girl’s parents in an aggressive manner, Mills said in the affidavit.
The girl said the continuous incidents made her feel very uncomfortable, and she began withdrawing from softball as a result, according to the affidavit.
The girl said Kaufman would focus on her until he became interested in other girls around August 2021, specifically focusing on the other alleged victim, according to the affidavit.
The girl told Mills she saw Kaufman take the other alleged victim into a watershed and pin her against a wall with his body, the affidavit said.
Mills said he spoke to a third player on the Rip It team who told him about behavior consistent with the other girls and Kaufman on Snapchat. She said Kaufman would occasionally save pictures of her on Snapchat and would comment on them saying she was “hot,” the affidavit stated.
She also told Mills that if she would not “chat” with him quickly enough, he would punish her by benching her and restrict her playing time. She told Mills that Kaufman asked her to share her Snapchat locations with him and that “he made me turn it on for him” for a short time, the affidavit said.
Mills noted Snapchat is equipped with a GPS location service to observe active locations if voluntarily shared with another user.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.