DeKalb drainage board meeting time changed
AUBURN — The DeKalb County drainage board has amended its meeting time for Thursday, Aug. 31.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 11:57 pm
DeKalb drainage board meeting time changed
AUBURN — The DeKalb County drainage board has amended its meeting time for Thursday, Aug. 31.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. instead of the usual 8:30 a.m. meeting time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.