AUBURN — J.R. Watson Elementary School of Auburn will play host to a community meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
DeKalb Central school district officials will review concept ideas for a project at the school. The main focus will be to gather feedback for a courtyard renovation.
Some ideas already were shared at a PTO meeting in December, school officials said. Up-to-date concept ideas will be reviewed Wednesday.
“The goal will be to gather input so the courtyard can be the best outdoor learning space possible for our students,” a news release said. “All JRW parents, staff members, and community members are invited to attend.”
