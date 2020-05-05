Today, I begin the series “Agreed Expectations.” This series is taken from a co-parenting agreement that I wrote for my workshop and is included in my book. The intent for this series, and the agreement, is for it to be used as a tool to help set a co-parenting standard in the beginning of your co-parenting journey, or you can use this as a tool to help get things back on track, by using it to re-establish a standard. Each week, read the “agreed expectations” (I will highlight two per week) and write them down. Then begin applying them to your co-parenting. At the end of the series, you will have a respectful guide of “agreed expectations” ... an agreement you can put in place.
Today's “Agreed Expectations” list begins with, 1). Agree to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.
That probably sounds familiar, since it is formula part No. 1 (Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly). This all may sound or seem pretty simple, but with court proceedings, custody battles, child support arguments and modifications in the way, it is hard. That is why it needs to be part of a standard, or an expectation you put in place for your co-parenting.
2). Agree that you will co-parent with your ex, always keeping in mind “best interest” for your child(ren). Setting aside your differences (formula part No. 2) will help you with putting this standard in place. There is no need for me to elaborate on the importance of “best interest.” If you are doing things in your co-parenting relationship that are good things and are helping reach the goal of successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting, keep doing those things. If you are doing anything that is sabotaging the efforts for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting, then stop doing those things. Those are the things that are usually because of anger and emotion directed at an ex and have nothing to do with “best interest” of the children. Try not to have your child(ren) pay the price for less than respectful and responsible co-parenting.
I hope you all have a great week and that you begin to see change to your co-parenting situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.