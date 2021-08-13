AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library will offer secure document shredding services to the community at no cost on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
Confidential Shredding Services will be in the library parking lot at 212 W. 12th St. to provide these services in a drive-through format. The documents being shredded must be personal and not business related. Spiral notebooks, paper clips, and staples are permitted, but binder clips cannot be part of the documents. Document owners may watch the items being shredded, but they must stay in their car.
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be having their August book sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first hour is reserved for Friends members. Memberships are available at the door. The sale is located at the library’s Administrative Annex at 212 W. 12th St.
