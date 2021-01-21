AUBURN — Auburn Rotary Club is marking its 95th year and has received a letter from Rotary International congratulating the club for its 95 years of service.
The club was chartered on Jan. 12, 1926.
Members have participated in numerous service projects. The club provided water wells to Guanajuato, Mexico. The project continued with area clubs and the district, and 42 wells have been provided at a cost of $192,268.
The club participates in the Rotary Youth Exchange Program, as well as sending a local member to the Philippines to lead a Rotary Group Study Exchange.
The club made one of the first donations to the Eckhart Public Library expansion project and continues to provide vocational scholarships to DeKalb County students.
The club supports the Auburn-Waterloo Trail project, the Boomerang Backpacks program and has provided bike racks for the city of Auburn. In the future, the club plans to assist the Kendallville Rotary Club with a visit to Mexico to provide dental care.
The club provides school backpacks for students and supports the Alliance Industries Christmas party, a mail carriers’ food drive and the United Way Day of Caring. Club members participate in trash cleanup along the Auburn-Waterloo Trail and serve as bell ringers for the Salvation Army of DeKalb County.
The club’s first president was William H. Willennar. Other presidents, in alphabetical order, include: Phil Allison, Felix Alexander, Ana Boman, Eugene Bosworth, Lindsay Brown, Donald Budd, Robert Clark, Jack Corey, Donald Cross, Kelso Davis, Skip Dwyer, William Fink, David Frey, Albert Gengnagel, Van Gehl, William Glass, Kevin Grandstaff, Oakley Gronendyke, C.B. Hathaway, Dottie Heminger, Diann Hines, Harvey Huntley, Bill Jones, Pete Kempf, Donna Martin-Boseker, Gene Mavis, Juliann McWilliams, Joe Messer, J. Bryan Nugen, Edward Proksa, Jim Roberts, Robert Sbarge, Kenneth Seigel, Richard Shankle, Michael Smaltz, David Southern, Paul Souder, Jack Stark, Donald Stuckey, Jake Willer, Tom Younger, Robert Zimmerman and Gary Zoller. That is a partial list, because much of the club’s history, pictures and project records were destroyed in a fire at the club’s former meeting place, Greenhurst Country Club.
