WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday adopted material that aims to help English learners find further success and develop their English skills at DeKalb High School.

The board approved using a textbook, “Learning How to Learn,” by Oakley and Sejnowski for a new course at the high school, English New Language lab. The course is being taught by the district’s English as a second language teacher, Leah Jenkins, and high school world language teacher Beth Ball.

