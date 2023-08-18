WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday adopted material that aims to help English learners find further success and develop their English skills at DeKalb High School.
The board approved using a textbook, “Learning How to Learn,” by Oakley and Sejnowski for a new course at the high school, English New Language lab. The course is being taught by the district’s English as a second language teacher, Leah Jenkins, and high school world language teacher Beth Ball.
Both have been collaborating over the summer and decided upon the text for the course, high school Principal Marcus Wagner said in a memo to the board. Wagner shared Jenkins’ rationale for the textbook.
Jenkins noted that last year, no English learners who had come through the U.S. education system were on the honor roll at the high school.
“By focusing on study skills as part of the English language development, it is my aim that we will have at least 20% of non-exchange student ESLs eligible for honor roll this year,” Jenkins stated in her rationale that was presented to the board.
“Using this book as a resource will assist in reaching that goal. The book provides practical strategies in a format easy to understand for high school students.
“This book will allow students to understand how to make the most of their time studying and tools to learn that will help them find more success at school.”
“Learning How to Learn” costs $12.81 per book.
“Really, their (Jenkins and Ball) ultimate goal is, we do have some English learners at the high school level, and their goal is to see them walk across the stage in time and graduate and be able to pass their courses to do so,” said Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn.
“Every year, we have to run an assessment on children who are English learners, and so one thing that Leah has really worked hard on is getting, especially at the secondary level, those kids moving on that assessment. They have to show improvement or they can’t graduate.”
“Is any of that material able to be used for adults, not students, but adults?” board member Tony Baker asked.
“I suppose it could be,” Vaughn said.
“We don’t currently have an adult class in place. But because of the nature of the text book, it probably would be multi-level if it was needed.”
“I know a lot of businesses in the area that are doing this as an additional way of recruiting people, so I think it’s a great idea and, again, helping the kids get their education,” Baker added.
“And I will tell you that our numbers are growing, our E.L. numbers are growing. Down the road, I’ll probably be back one of these days requesting an increase in either programming or more instruction,” Vaughn told the board.
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved a study trip for the high school advanced chorus to the Central Michigan University School of Music Choir and Vocal Day in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Students will travel to Michigan on charter buses on Thursday, Nov. 2, and spend the night at a hotel. The choir and vocal day is Friday, Nov. 3, beginning at 8 a.m. The cost of the trip is about $100, but could be less, and students will have the opportunity to fundraise for the opportunity to attend.
Students will have the opportunity to perform on stage, receive feedback from top clinicians from around the country, spend time with C.M.U. chorus students and have the opportunity to perform in the evening with some top Broadway performers, Wagner said in a memorandum to the board.
Students will return on Nov. 3 before midnight.
The board also approved a Waterloo third grade study trip to Sauder Village in Archbold, Ohio, on Sept. 15.
• The board accepted a $500 grant from the CVS Foundation. High school science teacher Steve Ternet invited pharmacist Michael Eldridge to speak with his chemistry classes. Eldridge requested a grant be awarded to Ternet to assist in securing an additional guest speaker or equipment to benefit students within the science department, the board heard.
• The district has received $14,195 in donations since the last board meeting of July 25.
• The board approved moving the November regular school board meeting from Nov. 21 to Nov. 14. The change in date will move the regular board meeting from the beginning of Thanksgiving break.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of food service employee Alexis Dilan, Waterloo Elementary School custodian Christy Davis and McKenney-Harrison Elementary School high ability liaison Kylie Cantwell.
The board approved the appointments of: food service employee April Schlosser; food service employee Carla Schaefer; high school long-term substitute math teacher Lance Brauchla; long-term substitute agriculture teacher Ron Hefty; high school first assistant baseball coach Alec Brunson; high school second assistant baseball coach Jesse Hanna; middle school head custodian Mike Strachan; middle school custodian Benton Miller; Waterloo custodian Christopher Grate; Waterloo intervention paraprofessional Araceli Gonzalez-Romero; and high school agriculture teacher and FFA co-adviser Rebekah Peterson.
