AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will be hosting trunk or treat from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The museum will be open for exploring with a costumed staff member handing out candy to children decked out in their Halloween costumes. Family-friendly and activities will be available.
“This event is very fun and special because it gives families a safe indoor place to take their children trick or treating,” said Brandon Anderson, executive director of the ACD Museum. “Just like going house to house to get candy, they tour the museum galleries as volunteers and staff greet the ambitious trunk or treeters.”
This event is free and open to the public. Parents and guardians must be accompanied by their children.
The museum is accepting candy donations for distributing during the event. All candy must be sealed and in its original packaging. Donations are accepted at the museum daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the day of the event.
