BUTLER — Insurance costs for City of Butler employees will increase after all, the City Council learned at Monday's meeting.
Last month, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck announced she was seeking quotes in hopes of reducing costs.
Butler's insurance agent sought quotes from several companies, but Eck said Monday that no one returned health insurance quotes.
Currently, employees on the single plan with PHP have a $3,500 deductible, and employees on the family plan have a $7,000 deductible.
At the council's Nov. 4 meeting, Eck anticipated a 3% premium increase. Monday, she said insurance costs will increase by 4.77%over 2019.
Since no insurance company submitted quotes, Butler will stay with PHP, she said.
In a brief council meeting, Eck reported the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance approved all of Butler's 2020 budgets with the exception of the Redevelopment Commission, reducing the commission’s amount from the requested $114,000 to $98,259.
City officials won't know of any impact of the state's property tax circuit breaker until February or possibly March.
Acting Street Superintendent Chris Gilvin said city crews will continue to pick up leaves through December. Butler's aging leaf machine is out of service. Currently, the city is renting a machine at $1,100 per week. Gilvin said the rental unit is an older model, and he recommended against purchasing the unit. He said a demonstrator unit might be available in the future.
City Planner Steve Bingham said the Family Dollar building at 349 W. Main St. did not sell at an online auction last month, and it remains available for purchase. A banner on the building indicates the business will close.
Mayor Ron Walter announced a luncheon for city employees and elected officials will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, catered by Dutch Heritage.
In response to a request from Police Chief Jim Nichols, Butler's Board of Works extended a conditional offer to Imad Alkhulaqi for a vacant patrolman position. Alkhulaqi, 25, a Fort Wayne resident, has been a police reserve with the department for about one year, Nichols said.
The board\ approved a measure to pay 2018 payable 2019 taxes on the vacant lot at 234 W. Main St and the former Butler Company property at 325 S. Broadway, not to exceed $1,500. Butler acquired the deed to both properties earlier this year.
