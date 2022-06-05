AUBURN — One driver suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident just before 3 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 69 near the 331 mile-marker.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said Adam L. Schuller, 42, of Waterloo, driving a 2015 Dodge Journey, suffered a minor cut to his chin and complained of head pain. Shawn G. Walker, 32, of Angola, was driving a 2012 Dodge Journey. He was not injured. Police said Schuller was treated at the scene by medics.
Police said Schuller was following Walker in the passing lane when Walker slowed due to construction in the area, reduced speeds and the driving lane to be closed in the area.
Schuller told police he was distracted and not able to slow down in time and struck the rear of Walker's vehicle. The Schuller vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.
Schuller's vehicle was a total loss. Damage to Walker's vehicle was estimated at $10,000.
County police were assisted by an Indiana Conservation Office and Parkview EMS.
