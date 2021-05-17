Sleepy driver crashes
in Waterloo curve
WATERLOO — A drowsy driver crashed his van in a curve as he entered Waterloo on May 11 at 3:17 a.m., the Waterloo Marshal’s Department said.
Matthew M. Berkey, 44, Kendallville, escaped injury.
A police report said Berkey was traveling eastbound U.S. 6. When he reached at curve to the left at Center Street, his 2003 Ford Windstar van continued straight and hit the curb, then struck two chevron signs, which stopped the vehicle.
The passenger’s side had a large dent on the bumper and the fog light was torn from the vehicle. The right front tire was shredded.
Berkey reportedly told police he works long hours at night and has to drive as part of his employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.