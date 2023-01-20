GARRETT — A new warehouse received two tax phase-in resolutions from the City of Garrett Tuesday.
Following a public hearing Tuesday, the Garrett Common Council voted 4-0 to approve two, five-year tax phase-in resolutions for the warehouse to be located at the southwest corner of S.R. 8 and C.R. 19. Councilman Dave Demske was not present at the meeting.
Invest 4F Company plans to build a 100,000-square-foot industrial building valued at $4.5 million for Van’s TV & Appliance Inc. A second tax phase-in for manufacturing equipment including warehouse racking, forklifts, order pickers and computer equipment valued at $150,000 was also approved.
The company currently employs 15, with plans to add 10 full-time workers in year one and another six full-time employees in years 2-5, according to its tax incentive application. The site located at 4500 C.R. 19, Auburn, lies in Keyser Township and is included in Garrett’s tax increment financing (TIF) district.
Infrastructure work at the site has already begun. The projected construction completion date is August 2023 listed on the application for tax incentives dated Oct. 26, 2022 and approved by the city’s Redevelopment Commission in November.
The application shows a total of $512,134 to be abated, with $501,996 to be paid.
