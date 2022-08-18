WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday voted to increase pay rates for its substitute paraprofessionals.
The board accepted the recommendation of Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider and Director of Human Resources Wendy Pettis to increase the hourly rate from $9 to $12 “to better entice our sub pool to consider taking these roles,” Snider said.
Using last year’s hours, it would result in an additional cost of about $5,700. The amount will go up if the district’s fill rate increases, Snider noted.
“At the end of last school year and at the end of each school year, we have a year-end meeting with willSub, who facilitates all of our substitute filling for both teachers and paraprofessionals. And while the teacher fill rate wasn’t great at 52.2%, the para rate was even worse at 20.9%,” Snider said.
“When that happens, that causes buildings to make adjustments and shifts and puling someone from what they normally would be doing to fill the person whose gone, if it’s warranted. It just creates a lot of hardship on the building.
“We certainly want to see those fill rates go up. We have worked with willSub to provide different events where we can try and get more applicants. We’re trying to get creative with how to get the word out, have bonuses given to people who refer someone who fills the sub a certain number of times, so there are a number of creative ideas we’re trying to come up with to get more applicants in the pool but we’re not unlike a lot of other districts who are having the same problem.”
Snider said the current pay rate of $9 per hour “is far too low, compared to any other place you can look at working right now.”
Board member Greg Lantz asked what kind of marketing had been done to try and get more people involved.
Snider said materials had been made available at school registrations. Tables also had been set up at basketball games where major attendance was anticipated, and information has been shared on social media.
Board president Heather Krebs noted requirements and qualifications for substitute paraprofessionals are much more open than for substitute teachers.
“And if you’re looking for something flexible so you can drop off your kids, pick up your kids, and pick up a little work during the day, it’s darn near perfect,” Krebs added.
Board member Valerie Armstrong said she and Krebs plan to talk to the DeKalb Central Foundation about awarding incentives, such as gift cards, to those substitutes who are loyal in filling the pool.
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Ivy Tech Community College for dual credit opportunities for qualifying high school students. Students would be simultaneously enrolled at DeKalb High School and Ivy Tech, earning both college and high school credits.
“This is an annual requirement. This is something we’ve been doing for several years,” said Assistant Superintendent Loraine Vaughn.
Reviewing the memorandum, Vaughn said, the school district instructor teaches the course and no tuition is charged for students.
“This program has been very successful at DeKalb High School and it is something that we would like to continue,” Vaughn said.
“There are 27 courses listed in this MOU, which is just — its an awesome opportunity for our students who are going on to college,” Krebs said.
“I often hear back from parents of students who may be able to skip a semester or even a full school year once they go off to school and they’ve saved that tuition for that student, so that’s just a huge lift we can give students coming out of our district.”
The district also has similar agreements with Trine University and Purdue Fort Wayne, Vaughn said.
• Superintendent Steve Teders reviewed this year’s school registration, noting a registration parent survey had been sent out Tuesday. He said parents are able to “grade” the overall experience, along with the opportunity to respond to an open ended question on how the district can improve the registration process.
As of Tuesday evening, the district had received more than 140 responses, with about 40 respondents leaving comments, Teders said.
“Overall, the responses have been very positive, but we still have some areas I think we could improve upon for next year. Before we get too far down the road and forget about registration, we’re hoping to capture as many takeaways as possible so that when we’re planning next year, we can make it an even better experience for our families and then for us as well.”
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: high school fine arts teacher coach Cynthia Klink; Waterloo Elementary School food service employee Crystal Turner; J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional Amanda Dunaway; and district technology employee Earving Duran.
The board approved the appointments of bus driver Doug DeMint; middle school paraprofessional Lindy Kennedy; middle school food service employee Kathy Fribley; middle school special education teacher Dayna Kranz; high school girls assistant tennis coach Lucas Buttermore; high school assistant cheer coach Nicole Deller; J.R. Watson food service employee LuvRenee Shaw; high school science teacher Isaiah Mortoff; high school paraprofessional Teyana Tenfrow; and high school shift crew leader Jason Montgomery.
