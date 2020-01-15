AUBURN — Lakewood Park Ministries will present its largest-ever women’s conference this spring, preceded by a 12-week Bible study that serves as preparation.
“We just really see a tie between the two, and we want to share about both and welcome ladies to come to both,” said Kari Harvey, women’s ministry director for the church south of Auburn at 5555 C.R. 29.
The Exalt Women’s Conference will take place May 1 from 7-8:45 p.m. and May 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., featuring three speakers with ties to northeast Indiana.
“The difference with this conference that I’m really, really excited about is: It’s about God. … This is truly about exalting Him,” said Janine Bender, one of the organizers for the event.
“I just know that when we can grasp how big God really is, and how much He really, really loves us, whether we’re facing in life hard times, good times, whatever — it just gives such purpose and meaning to life,” Bender said. “They are going to be blessed from this conference, because you can’t put God in his rightful place without receiving his love back.”
One of the speakers for the conference will be Bender’s daughter, Sarah Westfall of Fort Wayne, who is a graduate of Lakewood Park Christian School. Bender today is an author and speaker.
Carol Kent, a former Fort Wayne resident and author of more than 20 books, heads the list of speakers.
“Carol is a popular international public speaker best known for being dynamic, humorous, encouraging and biblical,” according to her website. She is a former radio show co-host and regularly appears on nationally syndicated radio and television broadcasts.
The third speaker in the lineup, Christy Cabe of Fort Wayne, is an author of books and a Bible curriculum for children.
Tickets for the conference are priced at $37.50 for early purchases. After March 15, the price will be $47.50. A group purchase of 10 or more tickets qualifies for one free ticket.
The ticket price includes lunch on Saturday, with gluten-free options available.
Women can register for the event at exaltwomensconference.com or by calling the church at 925-2006.
The conference is open to high school girls and older.
“We want to be mentors to these younger girls that are coming up,” said Tara Roy, one of the organizers.
The 12-week Bible study, titled “Seeking Him,” starts Feb. 5 and continues through April 29. Participants can choose from weekly sessions on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with child care available for the evening session.
Sessions will be led by Nancy Demoss Wolgemuth of the Revive Our Hearts ministry.
“We’re going to work through some really interesting, deep topics,” said Crystal Page, one of the Bible study organizers.
“The main theme of this study is heart revival,” Page said. “Our world is just pretty hopeless right now, and the study focuses on how revival begins with each of us, according to the Scriptures, how to become more Christlike and influence people around us.”
“We want the whole thing to be about hope, because hope is needed at this time,” said Debbie Morgan, also one of the organizers. She said topics will include humility, pride, bitterness, forgiveness, how to live for Christ and daily devotional time, leading up to the Exalt conference.
The $18 registration fee for the Bible study includes a workbook, food and fellowship.
Women can sign up for “Seeking Him” by calling the church office at 925-2006 or at lakewoodpark.org, where a video preview of the Bible study can be viewed.
“We would love for them to register ASAP,” Harvey said, “because we want to get them the book, and we want them to get into their Bibles and get going on personal revival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.