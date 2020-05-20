Responsible leadership, integrity and experience are qualities that Ryan Openlander believes he would bring to the position of DeKalb County recorder.
He is seeking the Republican nomination for the office, currently held by two-term Recorder Katie Firestone, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.
All DeKalb County voters can cast ballots in the June 2 primary race between Openlander and Leta Hullinger. The winner will advance to the November general election. Democrats have not yet filed a candidate for recorder.
Openlander has worked for DeKalb County for 13 years and currently serves as a 911 dispatcher. He also is a former reserve office for the Waterloo Marshal’s Department.
“I am seeking election to this position to continue to serve the citizens of DeKalb County,” Openlander said. “Working for DeKalb County has been a pleasure to serve the citizens, and I strive to continue serving DeKalb County.”
Openlander believes he has “experience in leadership” that would serve him well in the position of recorder.
“I have been a leader in each position I have held for DeKalb County,” Openlander said. “Working for the sheriff’s department, I was a sergeant in the jail command. I was responsible for employees and training officers.”
During his tenure at 911 dispatch, he has served as a supervisor and training officer. He also served as a sergeant during his tenure with DeKalb County Courthouse Security.
“Responsibilities included enforcing the sheriff’s directives and creating plans and procedures for the safety of the building, employees and public,” Openlander said.
While serving as sergeant of security, Openlander said, he visited each office in the courthouse, met with team members and talked with them on a daily basis, building a rapport with many of them.
“This was how I started on my vision of becoming the next recorder of DeKalb County. Some suggested I run for the opening,” he said.
“I possess proficiencies in computers, knowledge of the different government departments within the county, as well as the functions of each office,” he added. “I can use my proficiencies to make the upgrades I seek to make, to streamline processes and create full accessibility to records and filings.”
He added, “I believe my experience is an asset to our county government.”
