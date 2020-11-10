Officers arrest 10
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 10 people from Nov. 3-8, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tammy Lovely, 48, of the 6000 block of North 250 East, Wheatfield, was arrested Nov. 3 at 12:53 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Brandon Bentley, 34, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 100E, Wawaka, was arrested Nov. 4 at 3:18 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Mathew McClain, 35, of the 3300 block of C.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Luzell, 38, of the 2100 block of Spring Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested Nov. 6 at 4:28 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of check deception, a Level 6 felony.
Samuel Goble, 42, of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 6 at 6:38 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Todd Wulff, 47, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine, Hamilton, was arrested Nov. 6 at 8:33 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ramon Cook, 47, of the 1600 block of Eastknoll, Grand Blanc, Michigan, was arrested Nov. 7 at 8:53 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Bradley Spenn, 34, of the 1700 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 8 at 12:50 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A or Class C misdemeanor.
Nicolas Stotelmyer, 21, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 8 at 12:56 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a court hearing on a charge of four counts of theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Jordan Nicholas, 31, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was arrested Sunday at 6:10 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant for a nationwide Department of Correction hold.
Backing collision damages two vehicles
WATERLOO — Two vehicles collided Nov. 3 at 3:46 p.m. at Van Vleek and Sheridan streets, near the fire station, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
The collision damaged a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Jeanne A. Wiedman, 80 of Auburn, and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Elisa E. Bennett, 28, of Waterloo.
Bennett told police she was on Sheridan Street and stopped behind Wiedman, facing southbound, when Wiedman began to back up.
Wiedman told police she did not see Bennett’s car behind her before her vehicle struck Bennett’s.
Police estimated combined damage up to $2,500.
