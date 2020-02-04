AUBURN — DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner on Monday asked the DeKalb County Commissioners to switch the location of her Title IV-D Child Support Office with the DeKalb County Surveyor’s office.
The child support office was moved from the DeKalb County Courthouse to the former gas company building at 220 E. 7th St. that the county purchased and renovated in 2011. Now, Winebrenner said, her staff believes it would be more efficient for the prosecutor’s office and the child support office to be together in the courthouse.
Winebrenner said Surveyor Mike Kline supports the change for his office. Kline, who attended Monday’s commissioners’ meeting with Winebrenner, agreed, saying his office, on the first floor of courthouse, easily could do its job from the current child support office site on East 7th Street.
In a letter to the commissioners, Winebrenner said the work flow of the child support office is closely related to the courts.
“We may file digitally, but my staff spends a great deal of time in the various courts, such that an office in the courthouse is better than an office two blocks away,” Winebrenner said in the letter.
“Further, we have experienced some threats and generally intimidating behaviors from members of the public that would be best addressed by being within the secure courthouse. Currently the sheriff has provided us with increased patrols by security, but our problems occur when they are not with us. My child support staff very much wants to be in a secure building regardless of the inconveniences.”
Title IV-D administrator Michelle Hausbach told the commissioners that recently the office received a “serious threat” from “an unhappy gentleman.” She said the man wrote a letter to the office, stating he wanted to shoot the staff there.
“It left us all a little in shock,” Hausbach said. “This gentleman has truly made us uncomfortable in that office. ... I truly believe that us being back in the courthouse with some security is paramount for our department.”
Supporting the office switch, Kline said, “I think it’s necessary for them to be in the courthouse, and I’m willing to make the change. ... I think it’s a win-win.”
Addressing the matter of costs for changes to office furnishings and floor coverings that would need to be made, Winebrenner estimated expenses would total $10,000 to $11,000. She said Title IV-D has incentive money that could be used.
The request to switch offices was not received positively by Commissioner Don Grogg. When the 7th Street building was remodeled in 2011, the county spent $81,494 in design costs and $485,105 in renovation costs, Grogg said. The move would be “a waste of county money,” he added.
“I just cannot see it,” Grogg continued. He said the child support department has a locked door, and a bullet-proof window can be installed to address safety concerns.
“I’m adamantly against this. It makes no sense,” Grogg said.
Commissioners’ President William Hartman said he would like to walk through the offices before voting on the request. The commissioners agreed to hold off deciding on the matter for a week.
Also Monday, the commissioners accepted a $947,866 bid from API Construction of LaOtto for two paving projects.
API will apply asphalt and overlay paving on C.R. 40 between C.R. 36-A and C.R. 5, north of Auburn and Garrett; and on C.R. 60 between S.R. 1 and S.R. 101 near the Vulcraft and Nucor Fastener plants. API was the low bidder on the projects.
DeKalb County received notice last fall that it is receiving up to $962,350 Community Crossings grant from the state to help pay for the projects.
By rules of the Community Crossing grants, the county must pay 25% of the cost of the projects. The county’s share will be just under $237,000, with the state paying approximately $711,000.
