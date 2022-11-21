AUBURN — The Northeastern Center has announced it will open a new facility in Auburn.
The Community Health and Outreach Center (CHOC) will be located in the old Children First Center’s building, at 1752 Wesley Road, adjacent to the current Northeastern Center Auburn campus.
The new CHOC building will serve not only DeKalb County but the surrounding communities as well. Nicole Johnson-Smith, who joined the Northeastern Center in 2016, was most recently the director of the Northeastern Center office in LaGrange and has been selected as the Community Outreach Director for the new facility.
The goal of the new facility is to help Northeastern Center be more versatile and available in serving the community. The CHOC has a designated space for the Northeastern Center Emergency Solutions team who are available 24/7 for mental health emergencies via 800-790-0118. This designated space will help make them more accessible to serve the community.
The new facility will also house a new Assertive Community Treatment Team that the Northeastern Center is building to work with high-needs/at-risk adults to help them maintain stability and function in the community. Northeastern Center is working to develop other services it would like to provide to the community and is excited to share those as they develop.
The Northeastern Center is planning an open house within the coming months to showcase the new building and answer questions surrounding plans for the new facility and the benefits it will provide to DeKalb County and surrounding areas. The new Community Health and Outreach Center will provide greater opportunities for partnerships and collaboration with stakeholders in the community.
Northeastern Center Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben Counties for over 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable and quality behavioral health services.
