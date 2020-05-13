Seven local residents have earned degrees from Western Governors University.
• Ryan Baker of Auburn has earned a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education degree.
• Brooke Tompkins of Auburn has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
• Brianna Zins of Auburn has earned a Master of Science in Nursing — Nursing Informatics degree.
• Sarah Westman of Hamilton has earned a Master of Science in Management and Leadership degree.
• Marcus Smith of Harlan has earned a Bachelor of Science in Business — Healthcare Management degree.
• Heather Yoder of Leo has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
• Hailie Workman of Spencerville has earned a Master of Science in Management and Leadership degree.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
So far this year, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Graduates' areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was two years, three months, while the average time for graduate programs was one year, six months. The average age of those who graduated is 38.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, courses allow students to study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 121,000 students nationwide and has more than 178,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 23 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Its website is wgu.edu.
