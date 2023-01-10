AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas Monday began initial discussions on possible changes to courthouse security.
“There’s two issues when it comes to courthouse security: cell phones being permitted or banned from the courthouse, and the second one is how the county employees are entering the building,” Thomas said.
“We need to keep in mind, I think, why courthouse security was established in the first place, which I believe is to ensure a citizen is not bringing a weapon into the courthouse. That seems to have morphed into banning cellphones, and also having employees screened.”
A cellphone ban and a security system at the courthouse entrance at north end of the building have been in place since July 2019.
Thomas described the cellphone ban as “unreasonable.”
“I’m aware of one issue when it comes to allowing cellphones into the courthouse, which is the courts on the third floor. They do not want cellphones in the courtrooms, so what does that result in?” Thomas asked.
“Take this example into consideration. Joe wants to come to the courthouse and attend a lengthy public meeting, such as we’re in now. Joe is a business owner and/or on call for work, but cannot bring his cellphone with him because a judge on the third floor doesn’t want someone to have a cellphone in his courtroom.
“Courthouse employees can testify to the daily inconveniences that are caused by this cellphone ban. I do understand the courts’ issue with cellphones in the courtroom and I do want to work with the judges to come up with a solution.”
On the issue of courthouse employees entering the building for work on a daily basis, Thomas said currently they are being screened the same way as the general public coming into the courthouse.
“County employees have been screened and vetted to handle the most important business of county government. I believe they can be trusted to come to work without their purse or personal bag being searched,” Thomas said.
“What I’m proposing at this time is evaluation and collaboration. I would like to consult with the experts. The Office of Court Services out of Indianapolis has experts and resources for court security and they’re happy to assist us.
“I would like to have some meetings with the involved parties, think outside the box, and try to come up with a solution that would be feasible for everybody involved.”
“I happen to agree,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“I think to handle the cellphones, it’s fairly simple, and I do think we have to protect the third floor from the cellphones. The judges have asked for it. They know their business. I think we need to honor that.”
Sanderson went on to suggest posting “No cellphones on the third floor” signs outside the courthouse and on the courthouse door, and imposing a fine for violators.
“$500 fine, $1,000 fine, I don’t care, but high enough that it hurts badly. And then, if you have lockers, again the public still has to go through the security, so if they have a cellphone on them, it’s going to be detected. The officer says ‘I see you have your cellphone. You cannot be on the third floor. $1,000 fine. There’s lockers if you want to put it in now.’ You put lockers off to the side, right there. And then, again, sign on the elevator and then sign on the third-floor stairs as well. If you have that many signs, a warning from the officer and lockers available, they deserve a $1,000 fine if they get caught with it on the third floor.
“I think that takes care of the issue, and also the backlog, especially in the winter trying to get in the building, by having employees come in a different entrance would serve the public better, but not us clogging up the access to the courthouse,” Sanderson said.
“I think if you’re going to ban cell phones just for the third floor, you’re going to have to have somebody on the third floor policing that as people go up and down,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
“If somebody wants to bring a phone in bad enough, they’re going to do it regardless of what signs you put up. And I think the judges have probably more than enough authority to enforce a ban on the third floor, regardless of what we think about it.”
“You could make a very good case for cellphones coming in the business offices. I think the long-term best solution is to get the business offices out of the courthouse and bring probation and public defender and law enforcement into the courthouse and have security set up. That’s not going to happen overnight,” Watson added.
“As far as the employee entrance, I’m OK either way. I stood out there last winter with the whole vestibule full. It was like four or five seconds — boom, boom, boom, boom — so I don’t think it’s a huge issue, one way or another. But again, it’s a conversation worth having.”
Commissioners President William Hartman suggested placing a sign on the back side of the elevator door for those riding the elevator to the third floor.
“’No phones, If you’re caught with a phone, $500 fine.’ About two of them and it’ll stop,” Hartman said.
“The signage has got to be really apparent.”
As far as the entrance to the courthouse, Hartman said he believes the hold-up is the bag check.
“Almost all our employees have a bag that they (courthouse security officers) look into. They don’t know what’s in the bottom of the bag, obviously, which negates that practice. But anyway, that’s the big hold-up,” Hartman said.
“I think if they could walk right through there ... there’d not be that back up.”
He said employees would have to have their employee badge exposed so the public would realize that is why they are able to walk through without having a bag check.
Thomas said he wants to consult with the experts and also take into consideration what other counties are doing.
“It’s important, to me anyway, to thoroughly vet and do a lot of consideration before just implementing something that’s going to cause a headache or a problem somewhere else,” he said.
Watson said the county’s judges should be included in the conversation.
“I think this was more of a preliminary, kind of getting started, here,” he added.
“It’s a starting point,” Hartman agreed.
“Sure, you’ve got to start somewhere,” Watson added.
“Just ideas,” Hartman said.
“Just throwing out ideas and I want the judges to understand that we’re not superseding them or going to step over their ideas or anything like that. It’s going to take everybody involved to iron this out, but I think we need to make some changes. It just needs to be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.