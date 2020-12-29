Here we are at the end of the year. A year that has been very challenging for all of us, but a year that has also been very challenging for those who are in the middle of separation or divorce and trying to co-parent.
All of the changes that have taken place this year, with not just the workplace, but with day care centers and school closings, social distancing and mask-wearing recommendations, as well as many non-essential business closings, put additional challenges in the way of co-parenting relationships that were possibly already suffering.
Some co-parenting relationships that were not full of conflict still had to adjust to those challenges, as well. This was just a trying time, and court-ordered parenting plans that included drop-off and pickup provisions and visitation schedules did not change in the midst of the COVID pandemic.
That is why I ask the question, “What is your co-parenting grade?”
ll of my workshop attendees fill out a questionnaire and the last question is, “What grade would you give yourself currently as a co-parent?” The question is to provoke thought about how they see themselves as a co-parent with their ex.
For all of you reading this, it is a thought-provoking question to see, if you were being graded on your co-parenting, what grade do you think you would receive? What grade do you think you deserve? Do you maybe deserve a B-minus, and then COVID hit and you were met with challenges that you did not respond well to in your co-parenting relationship?
This is a great question and is so important for co-parents. This is a way to provoke thought for co-parents asking children, or expecting great school performance from them in the middle of this year’s challenges, if some parents are not exhibiting the same drive for, at minimum, respectful and responsible co-parenting for the child(ren). It is just a different way to think about how to get to a place of seeing the need for possible change in a co-parenting relationship.
This is a great time to raise your grade if it is less than it could be and to co-parent like the rock star your child(ren) thinks you are. Ending this year with a challenge and commitment to yourself that co-parenting respectfully and responsibly in the New Year is a goal that is absolutely obtainable, and knowing that your child(ren) deserve nothing less.
I hope you all take the challenge, and I would enjoy and welcome hearing from you on how your co-parenting journey goes.
Have a great and safe New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.