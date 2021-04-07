These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 25-31. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Sarah L. Adams, Topeka, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ram Z. Ali, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC); driving while suspended, $185.25 (DC); open container violation, $171 (DC).
Michelle R. Amburgey, LaGrange, expired plates, $175 (BPD).
Cassandra M. Ashlock, Hudson, speeding, $190 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
William A. Bain, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC); speeding, $188 (ISP); no proof of insurance, $308 (ISP); driving while suspended, $233 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
Riley M. Baird, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Marquet R. Barfield, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $175 (ISP).
Maria C. Benitez, Fort Wayne, no license when required, $150 (AUB); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $185.25 (AUB).
Christine C. Bryan, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Jeremy Cabrera, Miami, Florida, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Jennifer A. Campbell, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Heather M. Castle, Auburn, failure to dim bright headlights, $188 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
Paisley R.L. Colby, Greenwood, speeding, $150 (DC).
Anna E. Collingsworth, Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Allen L. Collins, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Nicole R. Cooper, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (DC); unsafe lane movement, $165 (DC).
Timothy L. Dull, Hamilton, speeding, $250 (DC).
Andrew G. Ehrenkranz, Salt Lake City, Utah, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Nikkia R. Ellis, Butler, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Fernando S. Falig, Garrett, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Riley N. Figgins, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Steven J. Franklin, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $175 (ISP).
Minoru Furukawa, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Sonya M. Geist, Waterloo, expired registration, $175 (AUB); no financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
Haley F. Gibson, Garrett, speeding, $190 (GPD).
Deryk A. Hall, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
Hannah M.J. Harris, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Corey L. Haury, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Anna M. Hopkins, Butler, expired plates, $173 (BPD); no valid license, $173 (BPD).
Tyler J. Huff, Kimmell, speeding, $150 (DC).
Amanda S. James, Fremont, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Michael L. Keezer, Bryan, Ohio, expired plates, $175 (DC).
Khin T.D. Khine, Fort Wayne, open container violation, $171 (DC).
Lindsey D. Konkler, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Anna M. Kunce, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Moriah H. Lahr, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Lindsay B. Landis, Garrett, not using turn signal, $162 (GPD).
Travis A. Lee, Wawaka, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Mark F. Lengerich, Decatur, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Christopher T. Louthan, Auburn, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
Contreal J. McDowell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC); no financial responsibility, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Jacklyn R. Messerschmidt, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Keegan S. Miller, Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Patrick J. Miller, Arcadia, speeding, $200 (DC).
Umar T. Mubarak, Fort Wayne, false and fictitious, $175 (ISP).
Nagina Naseer, East Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Raymond F. O’Bran II, Garrett, speeding, $196 (GPD); driving left of center, $190 (AUB).
Tyson E. Owsley, Butler, failure to prove financial responsibility, $258 (BPD).
Carleigh A. Pankop, Auburn, false and fictitious, $150 (AUB).
Corey K. Parr, Butler, speeding, $196 (WPD).
Emma A. Pettit, Auburn, failure to register, $150 (ISP).
James D. Piepenbrink, Fremont, speeding, $171 (DC).
Cody M. Pitts, Butler, learner’s permit violation, $160.50 (DC); improper passing, $189.50 (DC).
Gabriel M. Ratliff, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (AUB); expired registration, $175 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Jonathon G. Rose, Edgerton, Ohio, driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
Justin R. Shidler, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Rex A. Sievers, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Tiffany L. Sisson, Kendallville, failure to yield right-of-way, $150 (WPD).
Austin M. Smart, Butler, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Clifford E. Smith, Monroeville, no insurance, $260 (AS).
Soe Sopyay, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Alyssa A. Souder, St. Joe, distracted driver, $171 (ISP).
Dustin M. Speer, Garrett, speeding, $186 (DC); expired plates, $171 (DC); no operator’s license in possession, $171 (DC); littering, $258 (AUB).
Tiffany M. Swartz, Gilead, Ohio, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Kyla A. Thompson, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Laura A. Walker, Hamilton, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Thomas Wilburn, Holt, Michigan, window tint violation, $190 (DC).
Eric W. Williams, Butler, no valid license, $175 (DC).
Alexander L. Wilson, Auburn, speeding, $175.36 (DC).
Dakota J. Yarbrough, Garrett, learner’s permit violation, $196 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
